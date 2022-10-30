What options are available for a career in Australian law?

If you have the drive and ambition to succeed and are passionate about law then there are multiple options to get to your destination. Picture Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

If you're looking to study law, there are multiple ways to get there and many careers to choose from once you are qualified. Aside from just becoming a lawyer, few know that your qualification can help you become a barrister, judge or even an in-house lawyer for a major corporation. If you have the drive and ambition to succeed and are passionate about law then there are multiple options to get to your destination.

What does a career in Australian law involve?

When you pursue a career in Australian law, you can expect to study an undergraduate law degree from an accredited university to gain a base understanding. Then it will involve either branching out into more study such as a JD online degree or applying for accreditation to join the workforce. There are many different areas of law to specialise in, and each offers its own unique challenges and rewards.

You can be assured that you'll have plenty of opportunities for growth and development. The best thing about law is how rewarding it is to help businesses and people resolve disputes. You'll be able to contribute to justice in society while developing your legal skills and knowledge. It is also a very respected field to work in by others and will offer many opportunities for you to develop.

The different types of law careers available

There are many different types of law careers available, each with its own unique set of challenges and rewards. Some of the most common law careers include solicitors, barristers, and judges.

Solicitors are the main point of contact for clients in most legal cases. They provide legal advice, represent their clients in court, and manage most aspects of the case. Solicitors usually work for law firms, but can also work in-house for a company or organisation.

Barristers provide legal representation in court and usually specialise in a particular area of law. They work for barristers' chambers, which are groups of barristers that share office space and support staff.

Judges preside over court proceedings and make decisions on legal cases. They can be appointed by the government or elected by the public. These roles are more prestigious with many judges often being in the law field for many years and working their way up to this position.

How to become a solicitor, barrister, or judge

To become a solicitor, barrister, or judge you will need to have a law degree from an accredited Australian university. After completing your law degree, you will need to complete a practical legal training (PLT) program. PLT programs are offered by many universities and legal organisations.

Once you have completed your PLT, you can then apply to become a solicitor, barrister, or judge. To become a solicitor or barrister, you will need to pass the bar exam. To become a judge, you will need to be appointed by the government or elected by the public. Keep in mind that these are just the requirements to enter and depending on the role some might require prior work experience.

What skills do you need to succeed in the legal field?

To succeed in the legal field, you will need to have a strong understanding of legal principles and law. This is a given and will largely be covered by your degree when you start your journey. Just keep in mind that learning and understanding the principles will be a continuous process and you're expected to maintain professional development beyond your studies.

You should also be a good communicator with strong problem-solving skills. This is important because you'll be communicating with a diverse range of people in different situations and backgrounds. Lastly, it is important to have an in-depth knowledge of court procedures and processes, as well as excellent research skills and analytical thinking ability.

