Fencing contractor a world away from former corporate life

After working long, hard days on an outback fence line, it is hard for Sarah Marsden to believe she was ever living the corporate lifestyle as a lawyer in Brisbane.
It is the polar opposite to the lifestyle she lives now as a fencing contractor with her partner Lachie Deane, working on cattle stations across north west Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Growing up on a property in south east Queensland Ms Marsden said she had lived the country lifestyle, but heading up north was a different kettle of fish.
"Dad said I was good at arguing so I should be a lawyer, so I went away and studied law and practiced for about four years in Brisbane and Toowoomba," she said.
"I enjoyed my job, I can't say I ever disliked being a lawyer but I wanted to get back to the bush and there wasn't ever that option...so I thought I would go and do a year in a stock camp and see what it was all about.
"The north is a very different lifestyle to what I was doing as a lawyer in a corporate office, I can still remember driving there and thinking 'what am I doing?' I grew up on a place campdrafting and that sort of thing, had basic cattle handling skills but I don't think anything could have prepared me for the big scale of it."
With the plan of doing a year, Ms Marsden found herself extending for a second season.
"I went up to the Gulf and did my first season as a station hand and it went really fast and I had a fabulous time. I didn't have any plans for the following year, so I went back for a second round," she said.
"I met my partner the first year, but we got together my second year up north. After that second year, I progressed into an office role for 12 month and then I moved into a role in the sustainability team and did (another) 12 months."
It was at the end of 2022 that Ms Marsden and Mr Deane decided to start the business Deane Rural Contracting.
"Lachie really wanted to venture out on his own and start the business and I always liked the idea of having something for yourself and working for yourself," Ms Marsden said.
"The first year didn't come without its challenges. It was just the two of us, very busy and definitely a learning curve especially for me learning new skills like welding.
"It was a bit of a rollercoaster working with your partner and the remoteness of living in a caravan in a paddock was a big adjustment."
Moving between north west Queensland and the Northern Territory, Ms Marsden said they had settled into the new business and were looking to expand in 2024.
"The work is very rewarding. I like to look back at the end of the day and see a nice new fence line or work you've done in cattle yards. I love it," she said.
"There is so much work in the Northern Territory, I feel like we will be called back there each season. The business is starting to expand and we are looking for some staff now that we've got our feet on the ground. We are working through that process now.
"Moving forward, I might take a step back from fencing to cook and run the camp. I won't totally step away from it, because I think I would go a bit crazy. I'm definitely an outside person, it's hard to imagine I was ever in an office full-time."
