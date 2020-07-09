Katherine Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

ALC Brahmans clear offering with the Katherine station biggest volume buyer

By Hayley Kennedy
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:06am, first published July 9 2020 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Offering what they believed to be their best line-up of bulls ever, Alf and Louise Collins once again achieved a 100 per cent sale clearance on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.