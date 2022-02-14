news, local-news,

Katherine and Darwin street art has been recognised, having been named finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards. The Big Rivers Portrait Series - an evolving series of portraits in Katherine of prominent individuals who have helped forge the Big Rivers region - has been shortlisted for two awards, the Best Street Art Trail and Best Street Art Tour, in the national competition. Darwin's Shadforth Lane is a finalist for Australia's Best Street Art Laneway, and two new additions to the street art scene - 'Vincent Lingiari' by Jesse Bell on Bennett Street, and Kaff-eine and Mimmim's mural in Nightcliff - are finalists in Best Monument or Memorial and Best External Mural respectively. The Darwin Street Art Festival is now in its sixth year and features an outdoor gallery of more than 60 artworks. Shadforth Lane is the only street within the Festival that only features Territory artists. 'Gunimidjina Gwala Daraniki', delivered by Artback NT has also been announced as a finalist, bringing the Top End's number of finalists in the awards to a total of six. The Darwin Street Art Festival and Big Rivers Portrait Series are funded by the Northern Territory Government and delivered by Activate Territory, Katherine Regional Arts and Proper Creative. Proper Creative spokesperson, David Collins, said it was "brilliant to see Katherine and Darwin recognised by the awards." "It's a privilege for Proper Creative to be able to support regional areas and partner with organisations like Katherine Regional Arts and Artback NT to paint murals across the Territory," Mr Collins said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/e0565b51-f55d-4d17-976e-cbd79b853fb7.jpg/r0_220_3000_1915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg