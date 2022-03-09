Officer fired six shots at 19 year old with spear in Palmerston

news, local-news,

A 19 year old Palmerston resident has been identified as the victim of a police shooting near Darwin yesterday. At about 9am Tuesday March 8, Northern Territory police attended a park in Palmerston where two police were confronted by an indigenous man armed with a weapon. Northern Territory Police Assistant Commissioner Michael White APM confirmed the man was armed with a spear. "He was armed with a spear and attempted to throw it at police officers at the time of the shooting," Assistant Commissioner White said. "That will form part of the investigation more broadly, but it is evident at that time that officers were in danger and exercised their decision to use lethal force. "I can confirm the (other) officer had the taser out and deployed the taser around the same time (as the shots)." Assistant Commissioner White confirmed that one officer fired six times. "At this stage it is unclear how many struck the person in hospital. We are working closely with health to clarify that and understand what occurred and it will form a major part of the investigation," he said. "Both police had body camera footage operating at the time of the incident." As an in-depth investigations continue, Assistant Commissioner White said there were at least 45 detectives working on the case. "Continuing door knocking, examining the scene through forensic analysis and ballistic experts who are on the scene today (Wednesday). "As far as I know all oversight bodies have been briefed. "We have reached out to the family and doing everything we can to engage with them, so they understand the status of the investigation." A 19 year old indigenous man is recovering in ICU in Royal Darwin Hospital following surgery on Tuesday, police confirm his condition has improved. "The works that the hospital have done provide all the care necessary to him," Assistant Commissioner White said. "What happened yesterday was a critical event, police used lethal force. We are doing everything we can to ensure officer safety, safety of families and safety of the community; because it is critical at this time that everyone understand police are doing everything they can to investigate it and get to the bottom of that occurred so we can ensure to the community it isn't going to happen again."

