news, local-news,

Police have taken a 36-year-old man into custody following a shooting at a residence 30 kilometres south of Katherine on the Stuart Highway. Addressing the media at Katherine Police Station this afternoon, Northern Territory Police Detective Senior Sergeant Jackson Evans said upon arrival police located the body of a deceased male from a gunshot wound. "On arrival St Johns Ambulance members and police attempted first aid, however the injuries sustained were not compatible with life," Sgt Evans said. "As part of inquiries at that location, a male resident of that household was arrested and is in custody with Northern Territory Police." Mr Evans said the man was 36-year-old and assisting police with the investigation. "A male, female and two children were residents of the home at the time of the incident," he said. "The man in custody is well and participating in the investigation. The family is coping as well as can be expected. "The house is still a large part of the crime scene. We have extra crime scene examiners down and working through that crime scene, processing everything as quickly as we can, but we need to make sure we do everything thoroughly and look at all aspects of the house and yard." Sergeant Evans said they had not formally identified the deceased intruder and he was unable to confirm if the incident was linked to an absconder from Venndale Rehabilitation Centre, about 8km south of Cutta Cutta Caves. No charges have been laid and investigations are ongoing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/6174cfd6-65ea-4c0f-8ca3-9d97e22d53f6.jpeg/r2_0_767_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg