Police investigate death of man south of Katherine

Police are investigating the death of a man south of Katherine. On March 17, at 9.30am officers reported an incident 30km south of Katherine and locked a gate at the entrance of Cutta Cutta Caves Nature Park to block off access to the public and media. Police have confirmed at 12.15pm that they were "investigating a death of a man." Police stated there was "no risk to the public but the community should be aware of an increased police presence in the area and follow instructions." Northern Territory Police Detective Senior Sergeant Jakson Evans will address media in relation to the death at 2.30pm. More information to come.

