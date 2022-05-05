Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Environmental activists protest outside Katherine resources conference

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Protect Big Rivers protested outside the conference on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

Around 30 Katherinites have protested outside a resources conferences in Katherine, saying they want to be included in the conversation about the region's future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.