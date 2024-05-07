Katherine Times
Missing man Paddy Moriarty's house goes under the hammer

By Annie Hesse
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 3:30pm
Paddy Moriarty vanished on December 16, 2017.
The home of Paddy Moriarty, who went missing in December 2017 in the then-eleven people township of Larrimah in the Northern Territory, has sold for $32,000 in a road-side auction.

