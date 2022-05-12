Katherine Times
'It took many years to find home': Meet Katherine Nurse Rachel Wilson

Sarah Matthews
Sarah Matthews
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:22am
Acting Discharge Planner for the Big Rivers Region Rachel Wilson. Picture: Supplied

After watching her mother being treated poorly by health staff in her final days, and finding out about her Aboriginal roots, Rachel Wilson followed her calling to become a nurse.

