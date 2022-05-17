Katherine Times

Being in Dolly's hometown for Do It For Dolly Day is both special and emotional

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The whole of the Katherine community gets behind Do It For Dolly Day. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Being in Dolly Everett's hometown of Katherine on Do It For Dolly Day was one of the most special and emotional experiences I've ever had as a journalist. So much so that I found myself having to hold back tears more than once while talking to people about Dolly; about her legacy, about why they get behind the cause, or when I spotted a sign stuck the fence of a local business woth the words 'For Dolly' spray painted on it in giant letters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.