Being in Dolly Everett's hometown of Katherine on Do It For Dolly Day was one of the most special and emotional experiences I've ever had as a journalist. So much so that I found myself having to hold back tears more than once while talking to people about Dolly; about her legacy, about why they get behind the cause, or when I spotted a sign stuck the fence of a local business woth the words 'For Dolly' spray painted on it in giant letters.