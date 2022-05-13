Katherine FM holds first remote broadcast from Do It For Dolly Day event

A Katherine Do It For Dolly Day fundraiser has made history as the first event to have an onsite live broadcast from Katherine's community radio station.
Katherine FM was broadcasting live from the Elders Real Estate Katherine Do It For Dolly Day Brownie Bake Off and Morning Tea on Friday Morning, with the team trying out its remote broadcast kit for the very first time.
Elders property manager and Treasurer of the Katherine FM board, Sid Choudhary, hosts a regular show on Wednesday evenings. But, he's also been working hard behind the scenes to get ready for the remote broadcast.
"It's a very exciting day because this is the first day we're testing out our outside broadcasts, so we can do shows remotely now. And that is a very exciting chapter for us," he said.
"We are promoting this event as well because Katherine FM does believe in the cause."
Elders Office Manager Megan Wirth said they had their first Do It For Dolly Day fundraiser in 2021, and have decided to make it an annual event.
"We haven't been going for all that long but it was just so successful and a cause that everyone could relate to that we've kept going with it, the community really gets behind it," she said.
"It just became a really big issue in Katherine when the whole sad story evolved and everyone just really relates to it, if not knows the family, and to me it's a cause that affects so many people."
Do It For Dolly Day is held anually with the aim of raising funds and awareness for youth mental health support and online safety resources.
The day was started by Katherine parents Kate and Tick Everett, who also founded the charity Dolly's Dream, after their daughter Dolly took her own life after relentless bullying at age 14.
