Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Katherine FM holds first remote broadcast from Do It For Dolly Day event

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine FM announcer and treasurer Sid Choudhary was broadcasting live from Elders Katherine. Picture: Sarah Matthews

A Katherine Do It For Dolly Day fundraiser has made history as the first event to have an onsite live broadcast from Katherine's community radio station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.