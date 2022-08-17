Katherine Times
Territory's Lawrence family is urging families to educate themselves about meningococcal after losing toddler Skylar to the disease

Annie Hesse
August 17 2022 - 5:30am
WATCH Skylar and Rhainer Lawrence learn animal sounds - six months prior to Skylar's meningococcal related death.
Rhainer Lawrence with a photo of her late twin sister Skylar who died of meningococcal disease aged 33 months.

Five years after losing their young daughter to a 'silent killer', a Northern Territory family is speaking about their heartbreak in a bid to raise awareness for a deadly disease that claimed another life last week.

