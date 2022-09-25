Opinion: Five reasons Australia needs to say 'no' to the Voice

I was elected by the people of the Northern Territory and the Aussies of all backgrounds who live there to represent everyone who calls this great country home.
But Albo's proposed "Voice to Parliament" is set to undermine that democratic process.
It's divisive, racially driven and vague at best, and I can't get on board with that - and I've got a feeling you agree with me.
To stop it, it's going to take all of us standing together to block its path.
It's going to take you and I talking to our families, our friends and our colleagues to explain just how harmful and damaging this idea is.
To help, here are five plain and simple reasons Australia needs to say 'no' to the Voice.
1. Racial Division
No one can deny that it will create a constitutional division. Indigenous and non-Indigenous. Decades of work on 'reconciliation' and progressing beyond racial differences undone in a single moment.
The Voice will permanently assign one group with special constitutional recognition based on nothing more than racial heritage.
Forever 'othered', it'll be us and them forever, never one people.
2. It's Undemocratic
Albo's been vague about his plans for the Voice, but his plans for the referendum propose a clause in the constitution that would allow parliament to decide how it works.
It's a mystery ticket. He decides how it works and who runs it. More bureaucratic appointments, more Canberra politicians making decisions for Indigenous Australia without consultation.
The Voice, supposedly designed for Indigenous consultation, can simply be appointed without Indigenous consultation.
3. Indigenous Australia is diverse
Before settlement, Aboriginal Australia had no political or governing system, no overarching national institutions. It was a collection of roaming peoples. Each Mob was (and is) unique, with sometimes similar and sometimes different customs.
Today, the spectrum on which Indigenous Australians live is broader than ever. I reckon I have more in common with white fellas from Alice than I do with Indigenous Aussies from inner-city Melbourne.
How could one, bureaucratically appointed voice possibly represent all of us? It couldn't.
4. "It'll have no real power"
They claim this will simply be an "advisory body" with "no real power", but good luck to the person who tries to say no to the Voice.
Can you imagine Albo saying no to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament? They will have such influence and control over both political parties that, in effect, whoever runs "the Voice" will have a veto over the government.
Whichever unelected bureaucrat has sway over the PM, has significant control of the country.
5. The debate will be divisive
No matter the outcome, Australia will be worse off just for having the argument.
This is a debate with one side immediately labelled racists for opposing poor, undemocratic, race-based governance.
If the Voice is successful, Australia is stuck with a bureaucracy accountable to no-one. If unsuccessful, they scream about disunity and label the majority as racists. Either way, Australia is worse off, and nothing's done to help anyone.
We have real problems that require real solutions.
The Voice is nothing more than a damaging distraction that has already set our country back.
Together we must stop it.
We must flush it, and get to work repairing the damage already done, and finally get to work addressing the real problems facing vulnerable Australians of all backgrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.