Emerging leaders hope to 'make communities better for everyone'

Emerging Indigenous leaders from across the Big Rivers region are among a group of 24 participants of the 2023 First Circles Leadership Program.
The program aims to build leadership skills and bring new voices from remote communities to the Territory conversation on matters affecting Aboriginal Territorians.
This year, education, health services, infrastructure, housing and telecommunications will be among the topics discussed at the regional workshops, which take place in Darwin, Katherine, Nhulunbuy and Alice Springs until November.
The year-long series of intensive workshops culminate in the group addressing all Ministers in the Northern Territory Government Cabinet, presenting ideas on policies, projects and initiatives that could positively impact their communities.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Selena Uibo, a First Circles graduate herself, said he had learned firsthand how important this program was in "fostering the next generation of Aboriginal leaders".
"The program gave me an invaluable opportunity to hone my leadership skills and to work with Government at a grassroots level," she said. "I look forward to supporting new voices to join the conversation about how to improve lives in remote communities."
2023 program participant Leon Kinthari from Wadeye said he joined First Circles in a bid to build his skills.
"(The leadership program) is going to be a really big help for me," he said.
"(What) I need for my community is education and that includes young parents. The reason I'm here is to help the young ones and make a better community, a better place for everyone.
"I'd like to say to the young ones that are out there, keep attending education and reach your goals. You guys are the next leaders."
