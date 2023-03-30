Katherine Times
Emerging leaders hope to 'make communities better for everyone'

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Young Indigenous leaders are receiving training to make their communities better as part of the 2023 First Circles Leadership Program.
Young Indigenous leaders are receiving training to make their communities better as part of the 2023 First Circles Leadership Program.

Emerging Indigenous leaders from across the Big Rivers region are among a group of 24 participants of the 2023 First Circles Leadership Program.

