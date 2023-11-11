Katherine Times
Westpac refuses loans to land clearing farms, other banks may follow

By Jamieson Murphy
November 12 2023 - 8:00am
Westpac has declared it will refuse loans to farmers clearing land on their property, and the announcement could trigger a wave of zero-deforestation commitments across the Australian banking sector.

