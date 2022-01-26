Local Katherine heroes to be celebrated on Australia Day

news, local-news,

This Australia Day, individuals and groups who have made Katherine the great community it is are set to be recognised for their work. Katherine's Citizen, Senior Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year, as well as the Community Event of the Year are set to be named at the annual Katherine Town Council awards ceremony today. Among the nominees for Young Citizen of the Year is Kym Henderson, who - alongside Kial King and Leroy Gazey - has been nominated for her outstanding community service. Ms Henderson, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Katherine and the event's MC, said she was shocked to learn she was among the nominees. Read more: "We were doing the run through because I'm the MC and I got to the list of nominees and I was like hey', that's my name!'" she said. As well as her work on Council, Kym has volunteered her time to a number of community organisations including the local radio station, Rotary, the RSL and the Katherine Horse and Pony Club. The Citizen of the Year nominees for 2022 are; Trent de With, Kirsty-Anne Randell, Nicolle Gadd, Tammy Taylor and Christine Sutherland. Ms Sutherland said she was also shocked to be nominated, but felt "honoured." An active volunteer in everything from sports clubs to St John and Rotary, Ms Sutherland said she puts her hand up for everything she can. "Without volunteers, and there's less and less of them, the events just don't happen," she said. Senior Citizen of the Year nominee Denis Watson, who has been nominated alongside Diane Krepp and Bess Hart, has played an integral part in encouraging older Katherine residents to stay active. Since moving to town in 1977, Mr Watson has owned a number of businesses in the Katherine community, and continues to work at the local YMCA. The Community Event of the Year nominees are; Dreaming Under the Sun Long Table Lunch by Dolly's Dream, the O'Keeffe House Christmas Lights, the NAIDOC Week Celebrations and the Katherine Xmas Lights at the Lindsey Street Complex. Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube. Yarralin resident Alan Young Najukpayi will also be awarded an Order of Australia Media his service to the remote community today. Wing Commander Lynette Horne and Squadron Leader Kenneth Edward from Tindall RAAF Base are set to be awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal and the Conspicuous Service Cross respectively as a part of the military Australia Day Honours. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

