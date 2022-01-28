Things to do: Getting out and about in Katherine and beyond

news, local-news, whats on, katherine, junk, markets, comedy

The major fundraising event of the year for the Katherine & District Show Society committee, a trivia night fund-raiser will be held for the Katherine Show next month. Theme for the night is "Back to the bush" and there is expected to be five rounds of trivia questions, at least three raffles, a coin toss game (bring your lucky dollar!) and numerous other activities to win prizes. There'll be a prize for the most and least successful table, as well as a door prize. Saturday, February 19. Doors open 6pm. Katherine Club. Tickets from www.trybooking.com/BXBAV. $120 (table of eight), $20 individuals. Info: contact Anna Kerwin on 0429 696 702 or mail@katherineshow.org.au. The Travelling Film Festival, the annual regional tour of the Sydney Film Festival, will hit town next month. The festival's mission is to bring seven of the world's best feature films and three short films to regional cinemas across Australia, while keeping the collective movie-watching experience alive. Films from Australia, Romania, Spain, Japan, France and the USA. February 11 to 13. Katherine Cinemas. Tickets at www.sff.org.au/tff/program/katherine. Katherine subscription allows entry to all films at 30 per cent off regular price - $66.50 ($9.50 per film), $59.50 concession. Join award-winning comedian Judith Lucy as she bangs on about her candid and insightful book - Turns Out, I'm Fine. Thanks to some wisdom in hindsight, a few revelations and a slight drowning experience, Judith gradually discovers that her life is still full of possibilities. Saturday, January 29. 7.30pm. The Playhouse, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $35 to $45. If you're in Darwin at the start of next month, you should check out the new show by revered physical comedians The Umbilical Brothers. The pair take the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and smash them together into a new show performed simultaneously on stage and the big screen. It's like nothing you've ever seen. February 2 to 5. Studio Theatre, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $55. Whether you like your Wiggle fresh and new or old skool, the world's favourite kids band has a show to suit your tastes. The Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour will hit The Playhouse at the Darwin Entertainment Centre on February 12 featuring the newest line-up of Wiggles performing and all your favourite songs and including all their friends. 10am, 1pm and 4pm. $39.90. Then that evening, the OG Wiggles will hit the stage. Following their sell-out adults-only concert, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page are touring the country to perform their best-loved songs and cameos from the likes of Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus. 8pm. $45. One of Australia's most popular and acclaimed stand-up comedians, Joel Creasey presents a new hour of charmingly controversial laughs in Basic AF. Saturday, February 5. 7.30pm. The Playhouse, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $41.30. The Wharf Revue (Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott) have been joined by Amanda Bishop, setting out to sea on a journey of satirical discovery. It's all hands on deck as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle. Wednesday, February 9. 7pm. The Playhouse, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $40 to $45. If you're looking ahead for a bit of travelling and things to do in the new year, why not check out Parrtjima - A Festival In Light, in Alice Springs. The only authentic Aboriginal light festival of its kind, in which 2km of the MacDonnell ranges comes to life with spectacular lighting effects, the 10-night free event will return to Alice Springs from April 8-17. To register an interest visit www.parrtjima.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/cae8a80a-4f20-412d-b2db-0401b7778f6b.jpg/r0_636_2766_2199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg