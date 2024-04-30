Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish

Updated April 30 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish
Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish

A 19-year-old Katherine man has snagged the catch of a lifetime, reeling in the Northern Territory's most-wanted barra in the Million Dollar Fish competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.