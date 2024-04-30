Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish

A 19-year-old Katherine man has snagged the catch of a lifetime, reeling in the Northern Territory's most-wanted barra in the Million Dollar Fish competition.
Keegan Payne was on a fishing trip along the Katherine River with one of his sisters and a friend in the early hours of Sunday morning, when he reeled in the fish - calling the hotline at 1am.
The young fisho said catching the million dollar barra was "crazy".
"We're a big family, there's eight of us, this is more money than we could ever ask for," he said.
"This is just great. It means so much. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. I'm happy, really happy."
Mr Payne, said he could now "buy what I want" and he would "maybe help dad and mum out with the home loans".
The prized barra was released into Top End waters as part of Australia's richest fishing competition which sees more than a hundred red-tagged fish released in Darwin, Katherine, Arnhem Land, Kakadu and Tiwi Islands waterways every year.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the Territory was the best place for fishos.
"It's fitting that a local has reeled in the biggest catch going around," she said.
"Congratulations to Keegan for landing the big one that everyone was looking for. What an incredible achievement."
Since the competition began in 2015, Sportsbet has given away $1,015,000 in prize money, generated over $70 million in extra spend in the NT in 2023 and attracted more than 10,000 visitors.
This season, as well as making Mr Payne a millionaire, Season 9 has seen eight fishos share in $90,000.
"The figures speak for themselves, with more than 60,000 registrations to be part of Season 9 of Million Dollar Fish, from all corners of the country and even overseas," Ms Lawler said.
"We can't wait to see what Season 10 will bring."
Charities have also benefited, with Sportsbet paying $1,000 to the fisho's Million Dollar Fish charity partner of choice every time a $10,000 fish is caught.
Minister for Major Events Brent Potter said the Million Dollar Fish competition showed the Northern Territory was "the best place in the world to play, stay and fish".
"This epic catch proves it," he said.
"This competition has lured people from all over the world to the Territory to wet a line and try their luck, providing a significant boost to our tourism industry and local businesses."
