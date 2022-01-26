Tindal personnel to be awarded military Australia Day Honours

news, local-news,

A pair of personnel from RAAF Base Tindal are set to be recognised for outstanding military service with Australia Day Honours. Wing Commander Lynette Horne is set to be awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM) and Squadron Leader Kenneth Edward will receive the Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC) today. Squadron Leader Kenneth Edwards will receive the Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC) for his work in the infrastructure redevelopment of the Tindal Base. As an Airfield Engineer, Squadron Leader Edwards contributed to the preparation and facilitation of $1.2 billion Parliamentary Works Committee submission and hearing for Defence's largest single infrastructure redevelopment project in two decades. Read more: This involved the orchestration of around 50 infrastructure projects and the establishment of new management practices that are shaping the way projects and estate upkeep are conducted. He said he was thrilled to have been a part of the project. "It has been great to be part of the many projects that make up the redevelopment of RAAF Tindal and the largest airfield upgrades for Air Force since building Scherger in the 90's," Squadron Leader Edwards said. "These works are strategically important to Defence and will shape Air Force and Joint Force operations in our region; as well as improve the working and living conditions for our members at Tindal. "It is a huge honour to be recognised through this award." Wing Commander Horne will be recognised for her work in the development and management of the Delamere Air Weapons Range as the Officer-In-Charge. According to a statement from Defence, her work contributed to the return of the range to full operating capability ahead of schedule. Wing Commander Horne said she was "humbled to be receiving the honour. "I am honoured to be recognised for my contribution and that of my team during the redevelopment of the Training Area. I will wear the honour with pride," she said.

