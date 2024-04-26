Holdovers at Cinema 3

Katherine Film Society will be screening The Holdovers, a nuanced comedy, drama directed by Alexander Payne, on Thursday, May 2, at Cinema 3 in Katherine.
The movie follows a curmudgeonly instructor at a prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break, when an unlikely bond develops between himself, a brainy troublemaker and the head cook.
Drinks and nibbles from 6.30pm, movie starts at 7.
