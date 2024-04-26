Katherine Times
Holdovers at Cinema 3

April 27 2024 - 6:00am
Katherine Film Society will be screening The Holdovers, a nuanced comedy, drama directed by Alexander Payne, on Thursday, May 2, at Cinema 3 in Katherine.

