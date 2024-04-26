Katherine songbird remembers Anzac Pozie

Katherine songbird Sara Storer has commemorated Anzac Day by digging up an old song and sharing it with her thousands of followers on social media.
Pozie tells the sad story of returned serviceman.
"A mate of mine told me the story of an old fella they nick named Pozie, who fought in the Battle of Pozieres WWI," the much-loved former Katherinite said.
"He survived and returned home shell shocked. He took to heavy drinking and one night he didn't make it home on his foot bound walk back from the Bellata pub to his little humpy. They found him the following day near Tookey Creek."
Ms Storer said the story made her laugh and cry, and took her "ages to write".
"But I didn't want to give up on him," she said.
