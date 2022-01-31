Coroner reopens Paddy Moriarty inquest

news, local-news,

The NT Coroner has reopened the inquest into the mysterious disappearance of Larrimah local Patrick 'Paddy' Moriarty. Mr Moriarty was last seen leaving the pub in Larrimah, around 200km south of Katherine and with a population at the time of around 10 people, in December 2017. Despite an extensive search and police offering a $250,000 reward for information, Mr Moriarty and his dog Kellie have never been found. Read more: An inquest into his disappearance and suspected murder kicked off in mid-2018 but was adjourned indefinitely after almost every other Larrimah resident gave evidence. It was announced on Monday that the inquest will recommence in the Katherine Local Court on April 6 and is set to run for two days. The news follows the release of the best-selling book Larrimah about the case by journalists Caroline Graham and Kylie Stevenson late last year.

