Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'Not your best hour': Cops front inquest over Katherine DV death

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:33am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Not your best hour': Cops front inquest over Katherine DV death

Katherine Police officers found to have failed in their duties when called out to assist a woman five days before she was killed by her ex-partner have fronted an inquest into her death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.