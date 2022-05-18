'Not your best hour': Cops front inquest over Katherine DV death

Katherine Police officers found to have failed in their duties when called out to assist a woman five days before she was killed by her ex-partner have fronted an inquest into her death.
The woman, whose family have asked that she be referred to by her first name of Roberta, died after she was punched in the spleen bled to death in a home in Katherine on the morning of June 18, 2019.
Her ex-partner, Lorenzo Deegan, is now serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of assault and one count of negligent manslaughter in relation to Roberta's death.
The inquest heard that in the days leading up to her death, the 28-year-old mother of three called triple-0 three times on June 13 to tell them her "partner" had hit her, was drinking in breach of his parole conditions and that she wanted police to arrest him.
At 9.35pm Constables Andrew Schwede and Maverick Carver from the Katherine Police Station went to the home where she was staying with family.
She showed them an injury she said Deegan had caused to her lip and asked them to find him, indicating that he was wearing an electronic monitoring device.
The constables left saying they would look for him.
Roberta rang triple-0 twice more within about an hour, saying that Deegan was "threatening" her and that he was intoxicated.
Constables Schwede and Carver returned to the home at 11.06pm and left again without speaking to Roberta.
The inquest heard on Wednesday morning that the officers did not ensure Roberta was safe or look up Deegan on the police system where they would have found that he was on a suspended sentence and wearing a monitoring anklet, as was expected of them in their role as police officers.
"I take it you agree with me it's not your best hour ... it was incredibly poor and just not worthy of your standards or those of the police force?" Counsel assisting the coroner Kelvin Currie asked Constable Schwede.
"It was also certainly not typical of my day-to-day performance on the job," Constable Schwede said.
"Definitely you should have made more inquiries, established it was a domestic situation and taken the right sanctions ... to make sure Roberta was safe and cared for," Mr Currie said.
"You should have followed up on the information that Lorenzo had been drinking."
"Effectively," Constable Schwede replied.
The inquest heard that both constables were subject to disciplinary proceedings, with Constable Schwede writing in a report of the incident that he was under a great deal of personal stress at the time which affected his performance at work.
It also heard that both officers were relatively inexperienced and were attending an average of 10-20 callouts per shift.
They have each since transferred to other police stations in the NT.
On the morning of June 18, five days later, police and paramedics were called to a house where Roberta was found unresponsive. She had suffered a number of injuries including a broken rib, a lacerated spleen, 1.7L of lost blood and bruises on various parts of her body.
The inquest heard she was most likely punched in the stomach about two hours prior by Deegan, resulting in the injuries to her rib and spleen.
