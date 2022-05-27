The upgraded sports pavilion at the Katherine Sportsgrounds will reopen in September after the pre-existing pavilion was torn down last year.
State Ministers, guests and the general public are invited to attend the official opening function which will be held on Monday evening on September 12.
The Council is yet to decide on a new name for the pavilion, with the previous name of 'Don Dale' having been determined to no longer be appropriate due to its association with Don Dale Youth Detention Centre, which was the subject of a Royal Commission into the protection and detention of children in the Northern Territory.
"I think we need to have a look at all sorts of names, not just people's names as individuals or families," Councillor Maddy Bower said.
Construction on the project began in January 2021 when the Don Dale pavilion was demolished to make way for the new facility.
The upgraded facility includes improved kitchen and canteen facilities, storage, office space, clubrooms, ablutions and versatile community space.
The $5.9 million project was jointly funded by Katherine Town Council and the Northern Territory Government.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
