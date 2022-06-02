Katherine Times
Pair arrested over alleged hit-and-run after severed leg found

By Sarah Matthews
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:58am, first published 1:38am
Police believe they have found the body of the alleged hit-and-run victim.

A man and a woman have been arrested with police alleging they were involved in the fatal hit and run of a woman before hiding her body in an attempt to cover it up.

Northern Territory Correspondent

