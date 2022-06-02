Pair arrested over alleged hit-and-run after severed leg found

A man and a woman have been arrested with police alleging they were involved in the fatal hit and run of a woman before hiding her body in an attempt to cover it up.
It comes after the lower part of a severed leg was found on the side of the Stuart Highway near Coolalinga on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Providing an update to media on Thursday morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman had been arrested.
Related:
He said police established there had likely been a hit-and-run after the leg of a "dark-skinned human being" was found, and that a suspected vehicle had been identified.
A car that matched the description was spotted by traffic police in Palmerston, with investigators later searching the house it was parked at and arresting the 23-year-old resident.
Following further inquiries, police went to a residence in Winnellie and arrested a 50-year-old woman before attending a residence in the Darwin rural area where the body of a "deceased Aboriginal female" was found.
"It will be alleged the 23-year-old male was the driver," Detective Senior Sergeant Morrissey said.
"It will be further alleged the 50-year-old female assisted him in moving the deceased to another location in an attempt to conceal the crime."
An autopsy on the suspected victim will be conducted today.
He said police believe they have identified the victim and have been in touch with her family. However, further forensic testing is being done to confirm her identity.
Detective Senior Sergeant Morrissey said failing to stop and render assistance or attempt to hide a hit and run accident will "just turn into more trouble and pain for all parties involved."
It is believed the alleged offenders were driving at speed at the time of the incident.
The man and woman remain in custody and are expected to be charged later today.
The woman is the 11th pedestrian to die on NT roads in the past 18 months.
All were Indigenous and six involved hit and run incidents, according to NT police.
Australian Associated Press
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.