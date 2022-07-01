Fuel prices around Katherine have dipped slightly, although the national averages for unleaded and diesel have continued to climb.
Data produced by the Australian Institute of Petroleum (AIP) shows for the week ending June 26, the national average price for 91-octane unleaded was 211.9 cents per litre.
This was just 0.6 cents per litre shy of the 212.5 cents per litre peak reached in March, before the fuel excise cut kicked in.
Diesel prices caused even more pain over the same period, with the national average sitting at 230.7 cents per litre.
Fortunately there appear to be signs that prices will ease, as unleaded prices on July 1 dipped below the $2 per litre mark.
Both the United service stations, located on the Victoria Highway and Katherine Terrace, were offering unleaded for 199.9 cents per litre.
Towns further afield did not share the price relief, as unleaded still costs 223 cents per litre in Mataranka and 275 in Beswick.
Diesel prices also remain high and none of the outlets near the Katherine town centre are offering diesel for less than 230 cents per litre.
General Operations Manager at AANT Edon Bell said motorists should shop around and take advantage of any small drops in petrol prices they see.
"As it stands, prices are high", Mr Bell said.
"It's hard to predict when it might return to a form of 'normality', whatever that might be.
"Take advantage of discount offers in your local market, you might only save $3 to $5 per tank, but it all adds up. The other key thing is to shop around for the best price, even if it's just a couple of cents lower."
Although there had been small dips in unleaded prices, Dr Ian Jeffreys from Queensland's RACQ said diesel prices would likely remain high due to ongoing conflict.
"The ongoing war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia continue to put pressure on global prices and this is affecting the diesel price being paid at the bowser," Dr Jeffreys said.
"As Russia was a major diesel producer diesel prices have been especially hard hit by the sanctions against Russia."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
