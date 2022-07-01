Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Motorists in Katherine continue to feel the squeeze as petrol prices ease slightly off last week's peak

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOTORING ADVICE: AANT's Edon Bell says to shop around for the best fuel price, and take advantage of discount offers.

Fuel prices around Katherine have dipped slightly, although the national averages for unleaded and diesel have continued to climb.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.