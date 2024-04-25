Katherine Hospital welcomes therapy dog Daisee

Katherine Hospital has welcomed a new staff member who will be making the rounds, Daisee the therapy dog.
Daisee is now fully qualified to bring cheer, reduce anxiety and assist patients in their recovery after successfully completing her training at Palmerston Hospital last month.
In a Territory first, the two-year-old non-allergenic poodle from Darwin PAWS, will be the first support and wellness dog in the live and work permanently at a hospital.
Minister for Health Selena Uibo said Katherine Hospital staff were "thrilled" with the new addition.
"Daisee is going to support the patients to keep their spirits up through hard times," she said.
"This is an exciting time, with the Territory leading the way in making therapy dogs permanently living in a hospital the norm.
"The Katherine and surrounding communities are in good hands with Daisee."
Daisee is set to help patients and their carers, as well as provide a therapeutic presence for staff at the hospital.
Having a therapy dog within hospitals can help lower anxiety levels in patients and provide emotional, physical and social support during a time which can be stressful and frightening.
This service addition to the hospital is the result of over $38,000 being raised at Katherine Town Council's Defence and Mayoral Ball in August 2022.
A therapy dog program has been up and running for several years at Royal Darwin and Palmerston Hospital, with furry friends visiting wards including paediatrics, mental health and hospice.
Alice Springs Hospital also has a therapy dog that brings a smile to patients and staff in the orthopaedic and rehabilitation ward and palliative care facility.
NT Health said it was working on providing other therapy dogs throughout all Territory hospitals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.