Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Foxy honoured by Charles Darwin Uni

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
April 26 2024 - 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John 'Foxy' Robinson.
John 'Foxy' Robinson.

John 'Foxy' Robinson AO has come a long way from leaving school at 13, to now receiving an honorary doctorate from Charles Darwin University (CDU).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.