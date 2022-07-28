Katherine
Katherine Town Council will kick off a festival of food vans at 5:30pm on July 28. Come to the CBD car park and enjoy a selection of cuisines.
Katherine
Clyde Fenton Primary School offers adult English language classes on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30pm, starting July 28. Full course costs $250 and basic materials supplied. To book call Rhean Bates on 0419 125 311.
Katherine
Registrations for Katherine Volleyball Club's mixed tournament close on July 29. Get a team together and sign up at revolutionise.com.au/kvc/.
Uralla
Golden Guitar winner Luke O'Shea is coming to Katherine on July 29 from 7pm. Come to the Katherine Outback Experience for a night of live music under the stars. Tickets available on Humantix.
Katherine
Come to The Y Katherine before July 29 for a free week of fun, food and fitness classes. Class timetables available on The Y Katherine Facebook page.
Timber Creek
The Timber Creek Festival is on again, from 3-8pm on Saturday July 30. The family-friendly event features live music, a jumping castle, markets and more.
Katherine
The Katherine Museum will host the Defence and Mayoral Ball from 6pm on August 6. Tickets cost $160 and can be purchased from the Civic Centre or by calling 08 8972 5500.
Katherine
Katherine Public Library will hold a special storytime event at the Katherine Museum for Seniors' Month. Come from 9:30-11:30am on August 11 for stories, games and refreshments.
Barunga
Celebrating the Katherine region and supporting remote communities, the Barunga Festival is on from August 12-14. Tickets available on Moshtix or at the gate.
Katherine
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors.
Let us know
Send your items to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
