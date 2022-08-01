Katherine Times
Katherine Camels bounce back after loss with big win over Walpiri Swans

JC
By Jeremy Cook
August 1 2022 - 4:55am
The Katherine Camels will finish the regular season in third heading into the final round after smashing the Walpiri Swans 120-26. Picture Katherine Camels Facebook.

The Katherine Camels have bounced back after last week's loss, beating the Northern Warlpiri Swans 120-26.

Journalist

