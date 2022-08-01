The Katherine Camels have bounced back after last week's loss, beating the Northern Warlpiri Swans 120-26.
The weekend's win will see the Camels finish the regular season in third place as they head in to the final round eight points ahead of the Daly River Buffaloes in fourth and out of reach of the Arnhem Crows in second.
Camels coach Mark Tyrell said the result showed they were serious about making a deep run into finals.
"I don't think it was Warlpiri's strongest side and I suppose the score showed that, but I think we're probably hitting our straps at the right time," he said.
The Camels headed into the game off the back of a nail-biting one point loss last week to the Arnhem Crows, which put them out of contention for a top two finish and ended their five game winning streak.
Looking to respond this week, the Camels put the score line beyond doubt with standout performances from Lachie Sverns and Nathan Brewster. Lewy Stanton was also on form in front of goal for the Camels kicking five.
"We just tried to take away the space from the opposition once we turned the ball over and put them under a bit more pressure," Tyrell said.
"Once they had the footy, that seemed to work off a pretty short preparation and I was pretty happy with the way the guys sort of adapted to it and put it in play."
The Camels will play at home this Friday night against the Ngukurr Bulldogs for their final regular season game before finals.
Tyrell said preparation was well underway for finals.
"For us, it's a bit of a dead rubber [versus Bulldogs], we can't go anywhere up the ladder," he said.
"We hope to go deep [in finals] and we've sort of been planning and getting players in place, we've had to get a couple of guys from Darwin just to top us up," he said.
"I'm a new coach to the team, so it's taken a while for the guys to work out what we're trying to do and I think now we're sort of getting it to plan accordingly."
The Katherine Camels will kick off at 7pm against the Ngukurr Bulldogs this Friday night at Nitimiluk Oval for their final game of the season before finals.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
