AFL footy team for the Territory

The Northern Territory is a step closer to having its own AFL team with the release of a strategic business case by the Australian Football League Team Northern Territory Taskforce.
The Taskforce, made up of Northern Territory Government and AFLNT representatives, along with industry and AFL leaders, has completed a strategic business case, which includes a ten-year plan to establish a Territory-based footy club.
Minister for Sport, Kate Worden, said the NT was home to "some of the best AFL players in the country".
"Having an AFL club right on our doorstop will mean we get to retain some of that talent and give local players the opportunity to thrive at an elite level right here in the NT," she said.
"Aussie Rules is an integral part of the culture and the social fabric of the Northern Territory, and we're committed to investigating every possibility of establishing an AFL club to the Territory."
With more than 40,000 players Territory-wide, the passion for the game runs the length and breadth of the Territory.
"Territorians love their AFL and there's no doubt that having a long-term plan to get a team in the AFL is the best way to ensure success," Chief Minister, Eva Lawler, said.
"This process and the strategic business case is about making sure the NT is ready to make a bid for an AFL licence when one becomes available."
A strategic business case has found an NT-based AFL club would bring "significant sporting benefits" to the Territory and deliver positive social and economic outcomes.
It would also help promote the Territory as a sought-after travel and lifestyle destination, enhance the liveability of the region and showcase the Territory as an attractive place to live, work and play.
The business case puts forward an aspiration for a future multi-purpose Darwin City stadium, where a Territory AFL team would be based, with the stadium already at early stages of planning.
AFLNT Chairperson, Sean Bowden, said with continued work, the Territory would have the opportunity to be part of a "truly national league with a local team supported by a passionate Territory community".
"Just as importantly, a Territory team would give our young people not just a team to follow, but a dream to aspire to, whether as a player, a supporter, a physio, a team manager, a statistician, or media broadcaster," he said.
"And these options will be here in the Territory, not interstate.
"The AFL has a proven track record of positively influencing community outcomes in relation to education attendance, mental and physical health, crime and anti-social behaviour and equality."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.