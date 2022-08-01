No milk today - Australians warned of stripped shop shelves

An outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) could see all dairy products as well as red meat stripped from Australian grocery stores.
Despite there being no risk to food safety, all movement of livestock and animal products would likely be stopped immediately, the nation's peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers has warned.
Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) CEO John McGoverne said if this was to this occur, it would be 'unknown' how long it would be before supplies could be restored.
The CCA is urging all travellers to consider the impact an outbreak would have on Australia.
"Red meat products would disappear faster than during the COVID-19 lockdowns," Mr McGoverne said.
"Red meat would run out quickly and dairy products would follow soon after.
"This could mean no steak, no flat whites and no ice cream until we start the recovery."
Mr McGoverne said that even when producers could start supplying their local market again, it would be a 'slow return with big shortages'.
"If we can't get products to the shops fast enough, then prices would go up while farmers still struggle.
"Travellers should bear this in mind when they travel to Bali, or any country that has Foot and Mouth Disease."
Mr McGoverne pleaded with travellers to provide 'an honest declaration' to help Australian biosecurity officers do their job and keep FMD out of Australia.
"Travellers should feel reassured ... if some of your luggage needs to be sanitised it will be returned to you," he said.
"If in doubt, just declare - it's just not worth the risk."
The peak producer organisation is also urging Australian pastoralists and farmers to take precautions against the disease to help prevent an outbreak.
While advocating for even harsher and increased biosecurity measures to keep FMD out of the country in the first place, the CCA is calling on producers to be ready to respond to an incursion.
Cattle Council President Lloyd Hick said producers should remain alert, but not alarmed.
"We need to remember, Foot and Mouth Disease is not currently in Australia," Mr Hick said.
"All Australians should be taking steps to make sure it stays out, including cattle producers."
Mr Hick said the Commonwealth's targeted biosecurity response had 'successfully kept Foot and Mouth out of Australia for more than a century' and he expected the ramped-up biosecurity measures would 'continue to match the threat level'.
"Currently the disease is prevalent in 70 countries in Africa, South-East Asia and South America.
"Australia has a world-leading biosecurity system, but no system provides 100 per cent protection.
"It's important we have a range of systems in place to deal with an incursion, should we get one."
The new CCA President said the 'last line of defence' was at pastoralists' front gate.
"A number of simple measures can keep it away.
"Early detection is our best chance against eradicating the disease in the event of an incursion.
"Up-to-date biosecurity plans and practices can speed up detection and prevent the disease from spreading.
"It also makes a big difference when producers are aware of the symptoms of a disease.
"If you need to travel to a Foot and Mouth affected location overseas, steer clear of livestock and take all necessary precautions when returning home."
Mr Hicks urged producers to 'question visitors' before arrival and 'keep people away who have travelled to an FMD-affect country in the past seven days'.
Meanwhile, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) publicly assured its members - 90 per cent of the pastoralists across the NT - of the current work that was 'happening behind the scenes'.
In a statement the NTCA outlined the measures the Australian Government had implemented including the return of biosecurity detector dogs to Darwin and Cairns airports, additional signage and the distribution of flyers at major airports, expanded social media campaigns, additional training of airport biosecurity staff and the enhancement of mail profiling.
The NTCA said biosecurity officers would also be boarding planes on arrival and play a new biosecurity message on all inbound flights from Indonesia, reinforcing Australia's strict biosecurity measures and providing FMD-specific advice to travellers.
"At the same time, the Australian Government is also working with the Indonesian Government to provide FMD vaccines for Indonesia livestock and to install additional signage and distribute flyers to travellers departing Indonesia", the NTCA said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
