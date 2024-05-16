Gearing up for Barunga Festival 2024

Preparations for the 2024 Barunga Festival are in full swing, with the much-loved event kicking off again from June 7 to 10, and tickets are on sale now.
The festival is a must for anyone seeking an authentic Aboriginal cultural experience.
An iconic family friendly event on the national festival calendar, the Barunga Festival boasts a long and proud tradition of celebrating Indigenous music, culture and sport, attracting more than 4,000 people - Indigenous and non-Indigenous - who celebrate together in the small community with a population of about 360.
The festival has a long history of showcasing Katherine and Arnhem Land regional arts and supporting remote Indigenous communities to come together and celebrate the positive aspects of community life.
Visitors of all ages are encouraged to join in the festivities and enjoy this unique opportunity to engage with a remote Indigenous community.
Over the years, the event has grown in popularity and is now recognised as one of the most significant Indigenous cultural festivals in Australia.
It features a range of activities, including traditional dance and music performances, art exhibitions, workshops and cultural talks.
One of the festival's highlights is the Barunga sports and cultural program, which includes traditional sports, such as spear throwing and tug-of-war, as well as modern sports, such as football and basketball.
The program also includes cultural activities, such as storytelling and bush medicine workshops.
The festival has played a significant role in promoting Indigenous culture and raising awareness of Indigenous issues in Australia.
It has also been instrumental in promoting reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, and promoting understanding and respect for Indigenous culture.
This year's musical line-up includes Indigenous greats Yothu Yindi, J-MILLA, Centra Australian reggae group Tjupi Band and Darwin rapper Yung Milla, among others.
Tickets for the three-day event are now for sale online at barungafestival.com.au.
