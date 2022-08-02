GALLERY | Only in the NT: Croc visits campers

Travellers camping near a beach in the small township of Dundee Beach, about 60km south-west of Darwin in the Northern Territory, lived through their very own 'only in the NT' moment when a crocodile visited their campsite.
Photos posted on social media by the Dundee Beach Holiday Park quickly went viral.
Advertisement
Within minutes, the post, titled 'Crikey - check out Steve and Sue's visitor', amassed more than 300 comments.
A Dundee local, who did not want to be named, said the crocodile encounter was 'all true'.
"The croc just dropped in on some of the people at the caravan park."
The witness said the crocodile was about 2.5m long.
"We haven't had a big one like this come up (from the beach) before, but smaller crocs have come up in the past."
Donna Burns, commenting tongue-in-cheek on the viral social media post, said the crocodile was 'another reason why camping is fun', while Waylon Pritchard said his dog would be sleeping inside the camper from now on.
The Katherine Times understands the crocodile was removed and relocated by rangers this morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.