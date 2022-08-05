Up to 100 aircraft from 15 nations are set to be tearing up the sky above Katherine later this month, when Exercise Pitch Black returns to the Northern Territory.
The biennial three-week multinational exercise, which is conducted primarily from RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal, is the Royal Australian Air Force's most significant international engagement activity with forces participating from as far away as Europe and the US, in a bid to develop and enhance military relationships.
Held from August 19 to September 8, the exercise will host 2500 personnel from around the globe including from Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, Republic of Korea, UK, the Philippines, Thailand, UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand and the US.
For the first time, Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea will be participating fully in the exercise.
Exercise Pitch Black features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment and is an opportunity to test and improve skills, utilising one of the largest training airspace areas in the world, the Bradshaw Field Training Area and Delamere Air Weapons Range.
The exercise will also support a concurrent International Observer Group program to provide an opportunity for foreign forces to gain an appreciation of how Australia prepares for and executes major activities.
Pitch Black will include day and night flying.
