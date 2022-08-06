In the lead up to the 150th anniversary of the first telegraph being sent from Australia, Katherine will be featuring on a unique $1 coin that depicts the Overland Telegraph Line running through the centre of Australia, from Port Augusta to Darwin.
Released by the Royal Australian Mint, the coin features the thirteen cities and towns on the Overland Telegraph Line, including Alice Springs, Tennant Creek, Barrow Creek, Daly Waters and Darwin.
The coin's inscription also includes a Morse code message 39,000 poles and 2,839 kilometres - the length of the line and the number of poles it took to construct the line.
The anniversary date of the Telegraph Line - 1872 to 2022 - is also written in Morse code.
The 1872 opening of the Overland Telegraph connected Australia with the rest of the world, making electronic communication through to London within seven hours a daily occurrence.
The connection of the line 150 years ago is seen as the day the isolation of Australia dissipated and life in Australia was changed forever.
Darwin historian and author of 'Twenty to the Mile', Derek Pugh said the Overland Telegraph Line was 'the internet of the day', allowing rapid communication with the world.
"(The Overland Telegraph line) provided almost instant access to information and broke the tyranny of distance," Mr Pugh said.
"The Overland Telegraph Line commemorative coin celebrates the greatest engineering success of the nineteenth century: one that allowed Australia to join the modern world".
Leigh Gordon, CEO of the Royal Australian Mint said the Mint was tasked with commemorating Australia's most significant events and anniversaries.
"Through our collectible coins, we are able to shine a light on many aspects of Australian history that may otherwise be forgotten," he said.
"The Overland Telegraph was one of Australia's significant innovations, changing the way Australians communicated with the rest of the world.
"Memorialising this magnificent feat on a coin will ensure it is remembered by generations to come."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
