Territorians are urged to keep an eye out for a dangerous weed that is currently in flower.
Siam weed grows as an entangled shrub to more than four metres high.
The declared weed is currently flowering white and pink clusters, making it easier to identify.
It is said to smother, invade and outcompete native vegetation, pastures and crops, and it is toxic for livestock.
Siam also causes skin problems and asthma to allergy-prone people.
The Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security's Weed Branch Officer Bert Lukitsch said while currently was the best time to identify Siam weed because of its flowers, the weed would soon be seeding.
"We are approaching the time of year where Siam weed will be seeding," Mr Lukitsch said.
"It is important to keep clear of seeding plants due to the high risk of accidentally transporting seeds to new areas.
"The Department urged landholders to be on the lookout and check easements, tracks, creeks and firebreaks on their properties and surrounds.
Siam weed dies back in the late dry season which promotes bushfires, it can be hard to detect amongst vegetation once it's dry and brown.
Siam weed infestation was first detected in the Top End in July 2019.
It is native to Central and South America, and has become a serious weed in Africa, South East Asia, Papua New Guinea and in North Queensland.
Siam weed was first found in Australia in 1994 at a grazing property near Tully in Queensland. Eradication attempts were unsuccessful.
Any suspected plants and their location can be reported to Weedinfo.DEPWS@nt.gov.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
