B'loola clinic

A new health centre will be set up in Borroloola, as the Northern Territory Government focussed on "delivering high-quality health services across the Territory".
The clinic is part of a project which is fast-tracking two new health facilities for Territorians as part of a $2.2 billion 2024 Health Budget.
In a the significant investment into NT healthcare, $32 million will be directed to deliver the health facilities to ease hospital pressures including planning and early works for a new aged care facility in Palmerston and the new health centre in Borroloola.
The new Borroloola health care centre is set to significantly expand the availability of health services in the region, with consulting rooms, emergency bays, dental facilities, x-ray facilities, a hearing booth, renal facilities and a morgue.
The new $20 million centre will improve primary care delivery across the Roper Gulf region and provide increased care closer to home.
Primary healthcare facilities such as this would help ease hospital pressures and attract healthcare professionals to make their long-term future in the Territory, the NT Government said.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said she knew how critical it was for Territorians to get quality health care near where they lived - "no matter what part of the Territory you are from".
"We're supporting our frontline health workers and Territorians who need care by delivering a $2.2 billion Health Budget in 2024," she said.
"We're investing in new facilities, more health care workers and upskilling our incredible doctors and nurses - because Territorians deserve quality care."
Minister for Health Selena Uibo said the Northern Territory Government was planning for the future healthcare of Territorians to ensure no one was left behind.
"Given the unique health pressures the Northern Territory faces, primary health needs to be strategically sustained by addressing areas of pressure with long-term solutions," she said.
"These new facilities will ease pressures across the Territory and provide modern facilities for our front line workers, as well as support workforce attraction, retention and training to grow our own workforce."
Preparation work for a new 120 bed aged-care facility in Palmerston will begin, with $10 million invested to service land in the Palmerston Regional Health Precinct for the new facility, and $2 million provided for the design of the facility.
Increasing the number of suitable aged-care beds will reduce Emergency Department pressures in our hospitals, with the number of Territorians aged over 65 projected to increase to 35,000 in 2041.
The Territory Government is currently in negotiations with the Australian Government to invest in the construction of the aged-care facility.
The Health operating budget has also received a substantial boost as part of the 2024 Budget, with an additional investment of $200 million in 2023-24 and $100 million in 2024-25 to provide more resources where they are needed most in a bid to ensure Territorians "get the quality care they deserve".
("We) continue to improve healthcare delivery by undertaking strategic work that addresses the unique heath pressures of the Territory through sustainable long-term change," the NT Government said.
