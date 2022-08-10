The last training day has come to an end for two Territory riders who are starting their Mongol Derby race today.
Darwin's Natalie Bell and Katherinite Jess Di Pasquale spent the last few days preparing for their adventure of a lifetime, which will see them competing in a gruelling 1000km horse race, deemed to be the longest and toughest horse race in the world.
The ten-day race starts today - at 11:30am Territory time - in the Mongolian steppe, and the Territorians will be cheered on from afar by their large group of supporters.
One of them is Alison Haines, Vice-Chancellor at Charles Darwin University's Katherine campus where Mrs Di Pasquale works as farm and stud overseer.
"Mrs Di Pasquale's selection to compete in the equestrian endurance race is a significant achievement," Mrs Haines said.
"Riders must apply to be accepted for the race, as it is limited to about 40 riders each year, from all over the world."
"Competing in the event is a major feat of endurance and stamina, requiring great courage, skill and strength.
"The Mongol Derby is not a pony trek, there is no marked course and not everyone finishes the race."
Follow the race live here.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
