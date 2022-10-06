DJ superstar 'empowers' young Territorians

An international DJ, who travels the world to entertain the who-is-who of glitz and glamour, has visited a small community in the Northern Territory to pass on his music skills.
After two years of DJing in the United Arab Emirates, DJ Charly Templar only recently returned to Australia, but back on home soil the popular DJ has been all too keen to "make a positive contribution to the lives of young people in the Northern Territory".
In a bid to "provide empowerment through music workshops, sporting activities and mentoring", the former Cameroonian spent the first October weekend in Pine Creek to turn the tables with almost 30 young Territorians, aged between nine and 15.
"As an advocate for young people, running workshops with caring and committed people seeking to make a real change is a fulfilling experience," the DJ said.
The 'Dream, Impact, Inspire' workshops in the NT were developed in response to the need for new opportunities that create diversity in activities that are provided for young people.
Charly T said music and DJing in particular was a means to engage with youth to provide a new skill set for a possible career pathway.
"The workshops promote mental health, suicide prevention and our activities address social, safety and developmental needs that meet the interests of young people," he said.
"We believe that youth should not only dream, but positively impact their life's journey with every opportunity, and inspire others."
During the Pine Creek school holiday workshop, young Territorians learned to reinforce the basic DJing skills required to plan, prepare and DJ their own event.
Participants will be able to put their skills to the test at a planned Christmas disco for young people in December.
