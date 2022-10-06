Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

DJ superstar 'empowers' young Territorians

October 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An international DJ, who travels the world to entertain the who-is-who of glitz and glamour, has visited a small community in the Northern Territory to pass on his music skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.