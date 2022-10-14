Animal nutritionist warns of NT soil mineral deficiency

With the majority of Northern Australian soils considered acutely deficient of a mineral vital for cattle, a Katherine Animal Nutritionist is urging producers to consider supplements for their stock.
Phosphorus (P) is a vital mineral for many body functions including utilisation of energy and protein, bone formation, high feed intake, improved weight gain and fertility in cattle, but Top End soils lack the mineral, leading to deficiencies in animals.
Signs of P deficiency include poor growth and fertility rates, low weaning rates, peg leg, rough coats and bone chewing, which could lead to Botulism which can prove fatal.
"P deficiency can be identified through testing of soil, plants, dung and blood as well as observations of the cattle," Northern Stock Water animal nutritionist Susannah McInnerney said.
The recommended intake varies between class of cattle and desired weight gain or lactation. Lactating cows require more P then steers and heifers gaining weight.
"During the wet season when the energy and protein levels in the feed are high the need for Phosphorus increases as it becomes the limiting nutrient.
"When fed Phosphorus during the wet season cattle can show a great response with improved weight gain, improved fertility, and increased milk production."
Ms McInnernery said Phosphorus supplementation was available in different forms including loose lick, blocks, and straight Phosphorus sources.
"When choosing a Phosphorus supplement, it is important to look at the percent of Phosphorus provided and the recommended intake to ensure you are getting value for your money," she said.
With a Bachelor of Applied Science, with an extended major in Production Animal Science, Ms McInnerney regularly visits Territory cattle stations to discuss and review specific animal nutritional requirements.
In her role, she also liaises with commodity traders, feed companies and government organisations to keep up to date with pricing, products and the latest research in the industry.
While at university, Ms McInnernery enrolled in nutrition-related subjects including Animal Nutrition, Biochemistry and Pasture Science and has completed a special topic focusing on Cattle Supplementation in Northern Australia.
She said the best part of her role was travelling to stations to visit pastoralists and looking at their cattle, pasture and dung to then recommend a product that would achieve production and fertility goals.
"I also enjoy teaching the science behind supplementation," she said.
