Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Animal nutritionist warns of NT soil mineral deficiency

October 14 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Stock Water animal nutritionist Susannah McInnerney.

With the majority of Northern Australian soils considered acutely deficient of a mineral vital for cattle, a Katherine Animal Nutritionist is urging producers to consider supplements for their stock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.