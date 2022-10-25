VIDEO: Epic video captured of angler catching winning barra in Million Dollar Fish competition

A "mad, keen" angler has captured the moment he reeled in a prized barra in Australia's richest fishing competition.
Fisho Rory Laidlaw-Hall bagged a 84cm quicksilver while out on the water at Bridge Lagoon, and while the fish was still in the water, the angler quickly noticed the tag, which could have bagged him the grand prize one million dollars.
"It's got a tag in it," Mr Laidlaw-Hall says over and over on his video recording while carefully reeling in his catch.
The fish landed the fisherman a lucky prize of $10,000.
Meanwhile, two more red tags have been caught in Season 8 of the fishing competition which saw 100 barramundi worth $10,000 each released in waterways across the Top End.
Fisho Shane Leo captured his 60cm beauty at Corroboree Lagoon while fishing with family.
Another weekend winner was a 66cm barra reeled in by Paul Fitzgerald, also in the Mary River system, at the nearby Hardies Lagoon. He and his mate Andrew missed the red tag at first and almost threw the barra back.
Ten winning fish have been caught so far this season, but the nine fish worth a million dollars are still out there in the depths of the NT waters.
The Million Dollar Fish competition runs until 2023, and registered anglers have the chance to catch one of nine tagged Million Dollar Fish.
All nine tagged Million Dollar Fish remain active post-competition between April 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023.
To be eligible to claim the Million Dollar Fish, anglers must have registered for Season 8.
The following tagged fish from Seasons 1 to 7 are worth $1 million:
The Season 8 tag number will be released at the end of the season.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
