Regional women are prime targets for DV offenders. So why is nobody talking about this?

HOW MANY MORE aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
At one point Kathryn Walford's face was "too mangled" that she did not want to walk down the street.
Regularly beaten, 15 years later she still lives with the pain.
It took all her determination and grit to escape. She had nowhere to go.
Now a frontline domestic violence worker, she said something needs to change, particularly for Aboriginal women like herself who experience DV at a frightening rate - nearly 11 times more likely to die due to assault than other women. AIHW 2023 data also shows they are 32 times more likely to be hospitalised because of family violence.
Regional Australia is littered with stories like Walford's.
One woman tells ACM she fled with just an air mattress and her two young daughters. It was either that, or death, she said grimly.
Others spoke about having nowhere to go and difficulty navigating the police and court systems. Not being believed.
One woman, who grew up in a household where domestic violence was prevalent, described it as a "learned behaviour" for men and women.
Speaking from a refuge herself, in the grip of homelessness, she tells ACM her baby brother, who used to cower in the corner in fear of her father, is now a perpetrator.
"Monkey see, monkey do," she said bleakly.
Regional and rural women experience domestic violence at greater levels than their city counterparts - but why are none of our leaders our talking about it?
The Bureau of Crime stats and research reveals the 2023 domestic violence rate was 592.8 incidents per 100,000 in regional NSW compared to 360 incidents per 100,000 per people in Sydney.
The regional rate is an alarming 30 per cent above the NSW average while the Sydney rate in 20 per cent below the state average.
Domestic violence statistics usually relate to male against female incidents but it is broader than just an intimate partner and can include female perpetrators, family members such as siblings and even carers.
In the Northern Territory, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has 5733 victims of family and domestic violence recorded for 2021 - more than 2000 cases more than three years earlier.
Molly Ticehurst's death in Forbes in NSW in April shocked the nation.
It prompted a wave of anger following revelations that her alleged murderer, Daniel Billings, had been released on bail just weeks ago after being accused of sexually assaulting her.
She was the 25th women to die from domestic violence this year.
Through tears, her father Tony Ticehurst spoke words that broke a nation's heart: "Every parent would like to see their child change the world, but not at this cost."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled domestic violence a "national crisis" and announced further funding for women escaping violent relationships.
Those on the front line say those measures are welcome, but more, significantly more, needs to be done. Particularly in regional and remote Australia.
When does crime become a crisis?
Senior Policy Officer Bridget Mottram said (remote) areas aren't in the focus they need to be.
"While there are many initiatives, programs, and funding announcements across the country, they can often be metropolitan-focused, with there being a significant lack of those programs and funding initiatives reaching our most remote communities," Dr Mottram said.
A toxic mix of high alcohol and drug abuse, lack of education, poor health outcomes, high crime rates and incarceration and a lack of housing and employment opportunities.
"All of this is intertwined with domestic violence," she said.
ACM is calling for regionally-specific solutions to domestic violence. And targeted funding for the regions.
Domestic violence is at crisis levels in the regions and more needs to be done.
Without targeted funding for regional Australia, when it comes it domestic violence, the gap between the city and bush will continue to widen.
Ms Mottram said as well as housing frontline workers need "immediate investment".
"There are additional costs associated with delivering services in regional and rural areas - these include costs associated with travel, professional development, outreach, and recruitment - all of which needs to be considered in funding models."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.