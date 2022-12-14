The 8 best children's books to gift this Christmas - written by Katherine authors

Give the gift of reading this Christmas and spoil a child with a book written by authors from across the Katherine region.
With its vibrant artwork, this is a fabulous read-aloud story about a truck-driving, cattle-wrangling family navigating the roads and changing seasons of the Top End.
Join Ember the Dragon on her latest adventure as she searches for the perfect Christmas gift for her family.
Enjoy the beautiful and heart-warming illustrations and rhyme along as Mouse and her friends embark on a journey to help a child in need, write a letter to Santa and discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Written in Kriol and English, this is the story of Molly, a little pig who is rescued from the bush. She's taken back to the community where she finds a happy home. The illustrations are an absolute delight and watching Molly grow and grow and grow will bring a smile to readers' faces and outright laughter at the end.
This book is a collection of poetry and short stories for the young and young at heart by the Katherine Region of Writers which will take readers into worlds of imagination to see, feel and smell the everyday world in different, surprising and magical ways.
Adapted from Toni Tapp Coutts' bestseller adult memoir 'A Sunburnt Childhood', this is a children's book suitable for those of seven years upwards, telling the a wonderful story of a childhood on Killarney station in the Northern Territory the 1960s.
Me and my mate Dazza is one of Marion Townsend's latest beautiful stories, following the adventures of a boy, a dog and a wayward wombat.
Move back and forth in time in Stella Raymond's fascinating book comparing how life is lived now in Aboriginal communities to how it was lived in the olden days. Written in English and Kriol, Stella's home language, this book not only is an insight into Aboriginal life now and then, but also to a language that is widely spoken across the top of Australia.
