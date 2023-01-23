Katherine Times
Cotton gin plans expands prior to opening

January 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Territory cotton.

Western Australia and Northern Territory (WANT) Cotton is in discussions with interested parties for the project management and ongoing management of Katherine's cotton gin, which is set to become the region's first commercial cotton gin once construction is completed by the end of July.

