Million dollar fish no winners

January made for some good fishing across Top End waterways, with two fishos in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions after catching Million Dollar Fish competition tagged barramundi - only to find out they weren't winners after all.
Peter Cooper snagged his tagged fish at Daly River, but the out-of-season barra belonged to Season 7 of the popular fishing competition in which 100 barra worth $10,000 each and one million dollar fish are released in the Top End for keen angler to bag.
Every tagged fish worth $1 million - from seasons one to seven - remains active this season, giving fishos nine times the chance to catch the elusive million dollar fish.
However, all other tagged out-of-season barra mean no cash for the (un)lucky angler who reels one in.
Fishing at Manton Dam, Phillip Nathanael became the second unlucky fisho this month, reeling in a 98cm tagged barra.
Not only was the fish not quite a 'metery' - it also came with a Season 3 tag, having escaped Manton Dam crocs since 2017.
Season 8 of the Million Dollar Fish competition kicked off on October 1 last year and will run until March 31.
Tagged fish can be found in the Top End's five main fishing regions including Darwin, Kakadu, Arnhem Land, Tiwi Islands and Katherine.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
