First ever qualified apprentice celebrated at Binjari

A father-of-four has become the first qualified apprentice from Binjari Community after finishing a trade to become a painter.
Thomas Wurramara received his Certificate III in Painting and Decorating via New South Wales Tafe as the course isn't offered in the Northern Territory.
The 37-year-old said the apprenticeship took him four years due to Covid, which stopped trainers and assessor from coming to the NT.
Presenting the Ngukurr man at his Binjari home with his certificate, Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said Mr Wurramara should be "very proud" of himself.
"Without Government funding, with four boys at home, he just kept working, even when Covid meant his certificates couldn't get signed off," Mrs Hersey said.
"He is an amazing role model to his peers."
Mitchell Coppin, who trained Mr Wurramara and has known the painter for eight years, said the achievement was "massive".
"He always paid attention and listened and wanted to learn," Mr Coppin said.
"He never lost the drive to get the apprenticeship done."
Mr Wurramara, a former Kormilda College student, said he was excited about the end of his apprenticeship as it would now "open so many doors".
"I'm really pumped," he said.
"I can go to different communities, like Ngukurr, and work there and teach others."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
