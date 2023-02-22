Katherine Times
Export collaboration ramps up efficiency and safety

Updated February 22 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:00pm
A new ramp at Darwin Port is making cattle loading more efficient.

A new loading ramp for export cattle at the Darwin port is delivering a big efficiency dividend, while also upholding best-practice animal welfare and worker safety standards.

