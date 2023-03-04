Have you seen or purchased this plant in the NT? Report it

The Northern Territory Government's Weeds Management Branch is calling on Territorians to report a declared week that could take over and destroy natural water systems.
The fast-growing water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes) is a declared Class A weed in the NT that needs to be eradicated.
The invasive weed is native to Brazil, and was introduced into Australia in the 1890s as an ornamental plant for ponds and aquariums.
It was established in coastal Queensland and New South Wales where it prefers fresh, static or slow flowing water with high organic content.
Six infestations have been recorded and eradicated in the NT, and there are currently no known establishments in the Territory.
The Weeds Management Branch is asking Territorians who have seen the weed advertised on Gumtree or Facebook, or have purchased it, to report it.
"If you believe you have seen or purchased water hyacinth, or if you have this weed growing on your property, do not try to control it," the Department said in a statement.
"You will not be penalised for reporting weeds that were unknowingly traded or cultivated."
To report the weed, contact the Weed Management Branch immediately on 8999 4567 or email weedinfo@nt.gov.au for assistance.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.